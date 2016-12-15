Phar Rangers FC wallop Asona FC

By: Benjamin Akoto

Old Tafo(E/R), December 15, GNA - Phar Rangers FC from Aburi walloped Asona FC from Asona near Oda by seven goals to one in the ongoing Eastern Regional Division Two Middle League at the Rovers Park at Old Tafo in a Zone one fixture.

Phar Rangers FC scored the first goal of the game through Samuel Mensah and Stephen Wiredu added the second.

Asona FC scored their own goal to make it three goals for Phar Rangers.

Daniel Adjei added the fourth goal for Phar Rangers FC to put them in a comfortable lead to end the first half.

In the second half, Phar Rangers FC added three goals through, Odei Daniel, Marieno Martin and Evans Adomako to make it seven goals and the only consolation goal for Asona FC was scored by Bismark Kwamoa.

At the Asiakwa S.O.S Park, Akosombo FC drew two all with Akroso Royals FC in a second zone one fixture.

GNA