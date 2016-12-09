Latif Blessing, Kwesi Donau and Abdul Bashiru battle it out for 2015/16 GPL player of the season

Latif Blessing, Kwasi Donsu and Abdul Bashiru are in a three-man race for the Best Player award for the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League season.

The ceremony will be held at the Banquet Hall of the State House on 16 December.

Liberty Professionals talisman Blessing enchanted all and sundry with sublime performances and ended up a goal king with 17 goals.

Bashiru, captain of Dreams FC, is also gunning for the Defender of the Season award but must beat off competition from Hearts of Oak's Inusah Musah and Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong.

Medeama SC star Donsu was a dead ball specialist and scored 10 free kicks from his goal tally of 15.

Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalora (WAFA SC) and Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars) are in contention for the Goalkeeper of the Season.

League winner Enos Adipah with Wa All Stars is the favourite to land the Coach of the Season gong and his competitors are runner up Ciaoba Aristica (Aduana Stars) and Manuel Zacharias of Bechem United.

The nominess for the Most Promising Player of the Season are Abdul Alidu Hudu (Inter Allies), Enoch Atta Agyei ( Medeama) and Mohammed Taufik (New Edubiase United).

SB Bortey, Daniel Laryea and Awal Mohammed are up for the Referee of the Season.

Assistant Referee of the Year nominees are Richard Appiah, David Agyin and Haruna Bawa.

