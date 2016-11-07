Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
7 November 2016

Ghana Premier League: Hearts appoint James Nanor as new goalkeepers' trainer

Hearts of Oak have named James Nanor as the new goalkeeper's trainer of the clup, following the resignation of Nassamu Yakubu.

Nassamu Yakubu parted ways with the Phobians last week, following the footsteps of Yaw Preko, who was the acting coach.

Hearts of Oak appointed Henry Wellington as Yaw Preko's replacement, while they have named James Nanor as Nassamu's replacement.

Nanor, 40 was part of the Hearts of Oak team that won the CAF Champions League in 2000 and also a member of the Black Stars team at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali.

