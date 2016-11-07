Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Football News | 7 November 2016 10:43 CET

Gabonese Referee Otogo-Castane To Handle Egypt Versus Ghana 2018 World Cup Qualifier

By Sammy Heywood Okine

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Gabonese referee Eric Otogo-Castane to officiate the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Ghana in Alexandria on November 13.

The 40-year-old will be in charge when the two giants clash at the Borg El Arab stadium with a massive 50,000 fans expected to attend the game.

He will be assisted by compatriot Theophille Vinga and Serge Meye.

The referee became a FIFA referee in 2011 and CAF elite referee since November of the same year.

Otogo-Castane is familiar to Ghanaians as he was the referee when the four-time African champions were beaten by Mali in the third placed match in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

The two nations go toe-to-toe in the North African country with the Egyptian desperate to pick another three points to enhance their chances of qualifying to Russia 2018.

They managed a hard-fought 2-1 win at Congo while Ghana struggled to a dull 0-0 against Uganda at home in their opening fixtures respectively.

The Pharaohs also want to avenge the 7- 2 aggregate defeat suffered from the Black Stars during the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Football News

Only few people recognize the magic of smiling, if no one smiles at me, I smile to myself - Clifford Owusu-Gyamfi, The Magic of Smiling (pocket edition), p.,26
By: Pastor Clifford Owus
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img