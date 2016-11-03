World Cup 2018: Meet Black Stars debutant Alhassan Wakaso

Abdulai Alhassan Wakaso may have escaped most Ghanaians mainly because he barely played top level football in Ghana before flying out to Portugal as a talented 17-year-old seven years ago. He was, though, briefly associate with lower tier side Cheetah FC.

Born in Tamale on January 7, 1992, Wakaso was signed by Portuguese second tier side Portimonense in 2009, and made his senior team debut just a year later, scoring his maiden goal two years later.

In June 2013, four years after arriving in Portugal, he got his big break: signing for Rio Ave, an opportunity that gave him a chance to finally feature in the Primeira Liga, the top tier of Portuguese football.

Bar a loan back at Portimonense in 2014, the 24-year-old has been at Rio Ave ever since, steadily building a profile for himself. He's made close to 80 appearances and scored one goal.

