Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 29 October 2016 21:10 CET

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom: Ghanaian striker rushed to hospital after collapsing in Serie B

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was rushed to the hospital during an Italian Serie B game between his side Latina and Cittadella on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year old collapsed on the pitch after suffering a serious head injury following an aerial tussle with a Cittadella player in the 17th minutes and as a results was carried off the pitch by an ambulance and quickly rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

According to doctors at the Cittadella hospital, Boakye-Yiadom suffered Concussion "Trauma Cranico Commotivo", and is currently of danger and responding to treatment.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Cittadella, meaning Boakye-Yiadom's team, Latina, lie 20th on the Serie B table with 10 points.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

There are a lot of things some people have taken for granted but a lot of other people are unaware of.
By: Afua
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img