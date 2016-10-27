Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 October 2016 13:40 CET

Asante Kotoko to appoint coach Michael Osei on permanent basis

The Opoku Nti-led management team will hand Asante Kotoko stop-gap coach Michael Osei a permanent deal if they are retained by the club's owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Osei was named stop-gap after David Duncan was told to step aside seven matches into the season.

He led the club to fifth place in the league and that is deemed satisfactory by the club.

"The management of Kotoko is grateful to coach Micheal Osei for his wonderful job done in the last season's league and it is our decision to appoint him as the substantive coach of the club should we continue as the management of Kotoko,'' member of Kotoko's communication team Chairman Solo disclosed  to Ghanasportsonline.com.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

If you rub up against money long enough, some of it may rub off on you.
By: A.C. Acquah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img