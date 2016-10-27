Asante Kotoko to appoint coach Michael Osei on permanent basis

The Opoku Nti-led management team will hand Asante Kotoko stop-gap coach Michael Osei a permanent deal if they are retained by the club's owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Osei was named stop-gap after David Duncan was told to step aside seven matches into the season.

He led the club to fifth place in the league and that is deemed satisfactory by the club.

"The management of Kotoko is grateful to coach Micheal Osei for his wonderful job done in the last season's league and it is our decision to appoint him as the substantive coach of the club should we continue as the management of Kotoko,'' member of Kotoko's communication team Chairman Solo disclosed to Ghanasportsonline.com.

