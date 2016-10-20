Samuel eto'o: Cameroonian striker makes €100,000 bet' with antalyaspor fan

Much-travelled Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto'o is hardly the shy and retiring type, so it's no major surprise that he was taken recent critics to task following his Antalyaspor side's slow start to the season.

The ex-Cameroon international has managed just one goal so far this season, with Antalyaspor currently rooted to the bottom of the Turkish league with just three points from seven games.

Following Monday night's 1-1 draw at home to Rizespor, Eto'o went to the stands to try and placate furious supporters and is alleged to have bet one supporter the mammoth sum that he and his team-mates will secure a top-ten finish at least.

The fan - named in Turkish press as Mehmet Akdeniz, according to Goal - asked Eto'o: "We have Besiktas next, what will the state of the team be and when will we win?"

The four-time African Player of the Year answered back via an interpreter, assuring him that the Akrepler would finish in the top half.

We will finish in the top 10 of the Super Lig, I stand by what I said and my promise," he said.

"Believe me, I will give you â‚¬100,000 if we don't finish in the top 10."

Eto'o joined Antalyaspor on a three-year deal in 2015, netting 13 goals in his first 15 games before having a stint as interim player-manager.

