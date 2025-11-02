ModernGhana logo
Mbappe and Bellingham score as Real extend La Liga lead

By BBC
SUN, 02 NOV 2025

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid opened up a seven-point lead in La Liga with a comfortable win over Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu.

After Mbappe's double inside 31 minutes, Vinicius Jr had a penalty saved by Valencia goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala before Jude Bellingham's brilliant curling effort sent the hosts further clear before the break.

Alvaro Carreras then sealed Real's fourth successive win in the Spanish top flight with a majestic left-footed strike into the top corner from a tight angle.

There was bound to be plenty of attention on Vinicius Jr in this contest after he publicly expressed his displeasure at being substituted during last week's El Clasico, storming past Xabi Alonso and straight down the tunnel.

The Brazil winger started alongside Mbappe and Bellingham - both of who were also on the scoresheet in the win over Barcelona last Sunday.

It was Mbappe who broke the deadlock again, from the penalty spot in the 19th minute, after Franco Mastantuono's corner hit the arm of Valencia centre-back Cesar Tarrega.

England midfielder Bellingham then released Arda Guler on the left and the Turkish attacker crossed for Mbappe to volley home his second.

The visitors conceded another penalty when Thierry Correia fouled Carreras but the spot-kick from Vinicius down the middle was easily saved by Agirrezabala.

But Real got their third a minute later when Bellingham made space at the edge of the box and found the bottom corner past a diving Agirrezabala to end a whirlwind first half.

The second period, however, proved much less exciting. Real only had one shot on target before left-back Carreras sealed the victory with a stunning goal in the 82nd minute to seal a 10th win in 11 matches.

Villarreal are second in La Liga after their 4-0 win against Rayo Vallecano earlier in the day, while third-placed Barcelona can move five points behind the leaders if they overcome eighth-placed Elche on Sunday.

