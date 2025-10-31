Former Hearts of Oak star Salifu Ibrahim set to switch nationality to Benin

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim is reportedly set to switch his international allegiance to Benin.

The talented playmaker, whose family roots in the West African nation make him eligible, has held discussions with the Benin Football Federation and is understood to have agreed to represent the Squirrels at the senior level.

Salifu, who played for Hearts of Oak between 2021 and 2024 after joining from Eleven Wonders, was instrumental in the club’s Ghana Premier League triumph.

He also played a key role in FC Drita’s title-winning campaign in the Kosovan league.

The 23-year-old’s performances have caught the attention of Benin coach Gernot Rohr, who is reportedly eager to include him in the squad for the next international window.

Benin, narrowly missing out on historic World Cup qualification, have already secured a spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and have been drawn in Group D alongside DR Congo, Senegal, and Botswana.