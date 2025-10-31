Thunder guard Topic, 20, diagnosed with cancer

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic has started chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 20-year-old Serb had a procedure on 6 October at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to take a biopsy.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti said doctors were "extremely positive" about Topic's long-term health.

"The results of the biopsy have been returned and he is dealing with a case of testicular cancer," said Presti.

"'Tope' didn't want to make this information public until he had begun the actual treatments, which he has recently. He's been in here, he's training, he's working out - through this entire process he's been able to do that.

"He has a tremendous group of oncologists and they are extremely positive about his outlook in dealing with the situation."

Presti did not put a timescale on when he expected Topic to be back playing and added: "Our only expectations for him are to focus on this.

"This is his most important priority. He'll be back playing basketball when he's able to, but we're not putting any time length or expectations on that.

"He has our total support, encouragement and love."

Topic was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft but sustained a serious injury to his left knee and did not play in the 2024-25 season as the Thunder won the NBA Championship.