ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Thunder guard Topic, 20, diagnosed with cancer

By BBC
Basketball Getty ImagesImage caption: Nikola Topic was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
FRI, 31 OCT 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Nikola Topic was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic has started chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 20-year-old Serb had a procedure on 6 October at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to take a biopsy.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti said doctors were "extremely positive" about Topic's long-term health.

"The results of the biopsy have been returned and he is dealing with a case of testicular cancer," said Presti.

"'Tope' didn't want to make this information public until he had begun the actual treatments, which he has recently. He's been in here, he's training, he's working out - through this entire process he's been able to do that.

"He has a tremendous group of oncologists and they are extremely positive about his outlook in dealing with the situation."

Presti did not put a timescale on when he expected Topic to be back playing and added: "Our only expectations for him are to focus on this.

"This is his most important priority. He'll be back playing basketball when he's able to, but we're not putting any time length or expectations on that.

"He has our total support, encouragement and love."

Topic was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft but sustained a serious injury to his left knee and did not play in the 2024-25 season as the Thunder won the NBA Championship.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

We’re willing to help government business, but Majority isn’t ready — Minority We’re willing to help government business, but Majority isn’t ready — Minority

6 minutes ago

Farmers asked to disregard calls to boycott 41st farmers day celebration Farmers asked to disregard calls to boycott 41st farmers day celebration

23 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor Absentee super-majority neglecting parliamentary duties despite huge numbers — A...

23 minutes ago

Im seeing another dangerous fire, Kejetia Phase 2 will also burn — Prophet Prince Brown "I'm seeing another dangerous fire, Kejetia Phase 2 will also burn" — Prophet Pr...

28 minutes ago

China City Mall Fire: Our men battled the inferno for 9 hours - GNFS China City Mall Fire: 'Our men battled the inferno for 9 hours' - GNFS

31 minutes ago

Cybersecurity Amendment Bill: Granting Police powers to cybersecurity authority officials dangerous — Expert warns Cybersecurity Amendment Bill: 'Granting Police powers to cybersecurity authority...

35 minutes ago

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has yet to speak about the unrest. By Michael JAMSON (AFP) Tanzania locked down as opposition rejects Zanzibar results

36 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah I’ll not return to Parliament if anti-LGBT bill is not passed and assented — Bed...

36 minutes ago

IPU names Speaker Bagbin to task force on peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine war IPU names Speaker Bagbin to task force on peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine ...

36 minutes ago

A file photo of basic school students in class Public basic schools to begin first-ever mid-term break today — GES

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line