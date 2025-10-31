ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 31 Oct 2025 Football News

2025/26 GPL Matchday 8 preview: Hohoe United host Medeama as Kotoko clash with Karela United

2025/26 GPL Matchday 8 preview: Hohoe United host Medeama as Kotoko clash with Karela United

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League enters Matchday 8 this weekend, with fixtures scheduled across various venues from Friday, October 31, to Monday, November 3.

The round opens on Friday, as Bechem United host Nations FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, with kick-off set for 15:00 GMT.

On Saturday, attention turns to the Hohoe Sports Stadium, where Hohoe United will face league leaders Medeama SC in what promises to be a thrilling contest, also starting at 15:00 GMT.

A packed Sunday lineup features several intriguing clashes. Asante Kotoko, fresh from their CAF Confederation Cup exit, return to domestic action against Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Dreams FC will play host to FC Samartex at the Tuba Astro Turf, while Swedru All Blacks take on Heart of Lions at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

Elsewhere, Bibiani GoldStars welcome Young Apostles to DUN’s Park, Basake Holy Stars battle Hearts of Oak at the AAK II Arena, and Berekum Chelsea entertain Vision FC at the Golden City Park. All matches will kick off at 15:00 GMT.

The Matchday 8 fixtures will wrap up on Monday, when Eleven Wonders face Aduana FC, also scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

  • Fixtures below:

1031202584715-0g730m4yxs-g4wk9gexoaacs--.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 minutes ago

We’re willing to help government business, but Majority isn’t ready — Minority We’re willing to help government business, but Majority isn’t ready — Minority

5 minutes ago

Farmers asked to disregard calls to boycott 41st farmers day celebration Farmers asked to disregard calls to boycott 41st farmers day celebration

22 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor Absentee super-majority neglecting parliamentary duties despite huge numbers — A...

22 minutes ago

Im seeing another dangerous fire, Kejetia Phase 2 will also burn — Prophet Prince Brown "I'm seeing another dangerous fire, Kejetia Phase 2 will also burn" — Prophet Pr...

27 minutes ago

China City Mall Fire: Our men battled the inferno for 9 hours - GNFS China City Mall Fire: 'Our men battled the inferno for 9 hours' - GNFS

30 minutes ago

Cybersecurity Amendment Bill: Granting Police powers to cybersecurity authority officials dangerous — Expert warns Cybersecurity Amendment Bill: 'Granting Police powers to cybersecurity authority...

34 minutes ago

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has yet to speak about the unrest. By Michael JAMSON (AFP) Tanzania locked down as opposition rejects Zanzibar results

35 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah I’ll not return to Parliament if anti-LGBT bill is not passed and assented — Bed...

35 minutes ago

IPU names Speaker Bagbin to task force on peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine war IPU names Speaker Bagbin to task force on peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine ...

35 minutes ago

A file photo of basic school students in class Public basic schools to begin first-ever mid-term break today — GES

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line