2025/26 GPL Matchday 8 preview: Hohoe United host Medeama as Kotoko clash with Karela United

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League enters Matchday 8 this weekend, with fixtures scheduled across various venues from Friday, October 31, to Monday, November 3.

The round opens on Friday, as Bechem United host Nations FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, with kick-off set for 15:00 GMT.

On Saturday, attention turns to the Hohoe Sports Stadium, where Hohoe United will face league leaders Medeama SC in what promises to be a thrilling contest, also starting at 15:00 GMT.

A packed Sunday lineup features several intriguing clashes. Asante Kotoko, fresh from their CAF Confederation Cup exit, return to domestic action against Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Dreams FC will play host to FC Samartex at the Tuba Astro Turf, while Swedru All Blacks take on Heart of Lions at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

Elsewhere, Bibiani GoldStars welcome Young Apostles to DUN’s Park, Basake Holy Stars battle Hearts of Oak at the AAK II Arena, and Berekum Chelsea entertain Vision FC at the Golden City Park. All matches will kick off at 15:00 GMT.

The Matchday 8 fixtures will wrap up on Monday, when Eleven Wonders face Aduana FC, also scheduled for 15:00 GMT.