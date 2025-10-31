SportyFM named “Emerging Brand of the Year” at the 2025 Ghana Business Awards

Sporty FM, a member of the Sporty Group, has been named “Emerging Brand of the Year” at the prestigious 8th Ghana Business Awards, held on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra.

The award recognises the station’s innovative approach to sports journalism and its rapid rise as a leading voice in Ghana’s sports media landscape.

Launched less than a year ago, SportyFM is Ghana’s first 24-hour sports radio station and has quickly become the go-to destination for fans seeking comprehensive coverage of both local and international sports.

The station’s mix of engaging live programming, expert commentary, and in-depth analysis has redefined how Ghanaians experience sports — from the English Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and NBA to Formula 1, boxing, athletics, and the Ghana Premier League.

Led by Gary Al-Smith, Regional Content Lead at Sporty Group and one of Ghana’s most respected sports journalists, the SportyFM team described the recognition as a validation of its vision to redefine sports broadcasting in Ghana.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in such a short time,” said Al-Smith. “This recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar for sports journalism in Ghana and to deliver even more engaging, high-quality content for our listeners.”

The recognition comes just weeks after SportyFM hosted an exclusive interview with the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, who spoke about football’s power to unite the nation and promote transparency in governance.

Gary Al-Smith, Regional Content Lead at Sporty Group and one of Ghana’s most respected sports journalists receiving the award

“The Black Stars are one of the symbols that unite us as Ghanaians, the support cuts across political and ethnic lines,” President Mahama said during the live interview.

The landmark conversation highlighted SportyFM’s growing role as a trusted platform for national dialogue on sports, culture, and accountability.

About Sporty Group

Sporty Group is a global sports and entertainment technology company that builds cutting-edge platforms to engage fans, empower creators, and redefine how audiences experience sports.

The Group’s flagship brands include SportyTV, Africa’s premier free-to-air sports television channel offering premium content to millions of viewers, and SportyBet, a leading sportsbook on the continent.

Sporty Group’s decision to launch SportyFM reflects its commitment to investing in local talent and building innovative platforms that elevate the sports experience for African audiences. The Group continues to champion initiatives that strengthen the sports and creative economy across the continent.

Media Contact: Communiqué Advisory on behalf of Sporty Group: [email protected]