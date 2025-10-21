2025/26 GPL: It’s too early to talk about the title - Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has tempered expectations about his side’s title ambitions despite their impressive start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

After six rounds of matches, the Yellow and Mauve outfit sit atop the league table with 13 points, having registered four wins, one draw and a single defeat.

Speaking to the club’s media team, Tanko welcomed Medeama’s strong early form but insisted it was too soon to discuss the title race.

“The league is still young, and we are taking it one match at a time. It’s too early to talk about the title, but our focus is on maintaining consistency and improving game after game,” he said.

Tanko also commended the high level of competition across the league this season, noting that every team is capable of causing an upset both at home and on the road.

“Generally, the Premier League is very tough, especially this season. All the teams have prepared very well, so it’s not always the case that you have to dominate to win matches."

What next?

Medeama will turn their attention to their next fixture against Swedru All Blacks in a Matchday 7 encounter at the TNA Park on Sunday.