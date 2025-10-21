ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025/26 GPL: It’s too early to talk about the title - Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko

Football News 2025/26 GPL: It’s too early to talk about the title - Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has tempered expectations about his side’s title ambitions despite their impressive start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

After six rounds of matches, the Yellow and Mauve outfit sit atop the league table with 13 points, having registered four wins, one draw and a single defeat.

Speaking to the club’s media team, Tanko welcomed Medeama’s strong early form but insisted it was too soon to discuss the title race.

“The league is still young, and we are taking it one match at a time. It’s too early to talk about the title, but our focus is on maintaining consistency and improving game after game,” he said.

Tanko also commended the high level of competition across the league this season, noting that every team is capable of causing an upset both at home and on the road.

“Generally, the Premier League is very tough, especially this season. All the teams have prepared very well, so it’s not always the case that you have to dominate to win matches."

  • What next?

Medeama will turn their attention to their next fixture against Swedru All Blacks in a Matchday 7 encounter at the TNA Park on Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghana records 42 new HIV infections everyday — Ghana AIDS Commission 'Ghana records 42 new HIV infections everyday' — Ghana AIDS Commission

2 hours ago

GoldBod drags Abdul Karim Alhassan and Sadique Abubakar to Court GoldBod drags Abdul Karim Alhassan and Sadique Abubakar to Court

2 hours ago

Ghana Police, New York Police to position officers at each others headquaters Ghana Police, New York Police to position officers at each others headquaters

2 hours ago

The victim Prevailing Academy headmaster impregnates JHS graduate and aborts pregnancy

2 hours ago

Advertise position for interested applicants — GTEC rejects UPSAs appeal to retain two Pro-Vice-Chancellors 'Advertise position for interested applicants' — GTEC rejects UPSA's appeal to r...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Ofori-Atta saga: 'Stop the hullabaloo and go to court for him to be tried in abs...

2 hours ago

Police arrest three for stealing and re-registering vehicles for sale Police arrest three for stealing and re-registering vehicles for sale

3 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu Fake social media accounts fueling Bawku conflict — Sukparu

3 hours ago

Mahama appoints Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah as Special Envoy for Reparations Mahama appoints Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah as Special Envoy for Reparations 

3 hours ago

Parliament set for heated showdown as MPs revisit controversial LGBTQ+ Bill Akufo-Addo declined to sign today Parliament set for heated showdown as MPs revisit controversial LGBTQ+ Bill Akuf...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line