Black Queens captain Portia Boakye shortlisted for 2025 CAF Women’s Player of the Year

Black Queens captain Portia Boakye has earned a spot on the ten-woman shortlist for the 2025 CAF Women’s Player of the Year, following her commanding performances at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The 36-year-old defender led Ghana to a bronze medal, marking the national team’s return to the continental stage after a seven-year absence.

Her leadership and defensive consistency throughout the tournament also secured her a place in the WAFCON Team of the Tournament.

Boakye faces strong competition from Africa’s elite, including Malawi’s Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga, Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy, Nigeria’s Esther Okoronkwo and Rasheedat Ajibade, Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, and Senegal’s Mama Diop.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is yet to confirm the final shortlist or announce the date for the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Boakye is set to return to the Black Queens squad next week as preparations ramp up for their WAFCON qualifying doubleheader against Egypt.