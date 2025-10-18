ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 18 Oct 2025 Women Football

Black Queens captain Portia Boakye shortlisted for 2025 CAF Women’s Player of the Year

Black Queens captain Portia Boakye shortlisted for 2025 CAF Women’s Player of the Year

Black Queens captain Portia Boakye has earned a spot on the ten-woman shortlist for the 2025 CAF Women’s Player of the Year, following her commanding performances at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The 36-year-old defender led Ghana to a bronze medal, marking the national team’s return to the continental stage after a seven-year absence.

Her leadership and defensive consistency throughout the tournament also secured her a place in the WAFCON Team of the Tournament.

Boakye faces strong competition from Africa’s elite, including Malawi’s Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga, Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy, Nigeria’s Esther Okoronkwo and Rasheedat Ajibade, Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, and Senegal’s Mama Diop.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is yet to confirm the final shortlist or announce the date for the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Boakye is set to return to the Black Queens squad next week as preparations ramp up for their WAFCON qualifying doubleheader against Egypt.

  • Below are the nominees:

10182025105144-i4ep276gfb-pausyate-1

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

54 minutes ago

11 graduads in pose with Dignitaries Ghana Prison Service Ho Central graduates 11 inmates who have become pastors

2 hours ago

Odinga received a state funeral in Nairobi on Friday. By Kabir Dhanji (AFP) Chaos feared as body of revered Kenya politician Odinga heads home

2 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee, Paul Baffoe-Bonnieleft and former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo Stop Baffoe-Bonie’s appointment and vetting as new CJ — Justice Torkonoo files f...

18 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: I am a ‘talk-and-do’ person; vote me for jobs — Kennedy Agyapong NPP flagbearer race: I am a ‘talk-and-do’ person; vote me for jobs — Kennedy Agy...

18 hours ago

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong NPP flagbearer race: ‘But for peace, I would have responded to every insult’ — K...

19 hours ago

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor $840m yearly payment to IPPs could have made power cheaper through VRA — John Ji...

19 hours ago

Kofi Tonto, Political Aide to Dr. Bawumia Bawumia’s early concession didn’t cause NPP’s parliamentary losses — Kofi Tonto

19 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: ‘I won’t attack opponents; I need everyone to win 2028’ — B...

19 hours ago

Alan’s political weight is reflected in just 88,000 votes he got in 2024 — Kofi Tonto Alan’s political weight is reflected in just 88,000 votes he got in 2024 — Kofi ...

21 hours ago

Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund Support Fund for children of August 6 crash victims accrues over GHS8m, $20,000 ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line