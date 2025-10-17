ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup: We will get a tough group, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has acknowledged the challenges that await Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following the team’s successful qualification.

Ghana sealed their fifth World Cup appearance with a 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, courtesy of a second-half strike from Mohammed Kudus.

With the draw for the tournament set for December 5, Addo told Citi Sports that he expects the Black Stars to face a demanding group.

“I know that at the moment Ghana is not ranked high, so probably we will get a tough group, so we have to expect that we get tougher opponents in our group and we have to deal with it," the 49-year-old added.

Addo remained optimistic about the team’s prospects, emphasizing the importance of advancing beyond the group stage.

“We will see what we will get, and I’m excited about that. For me, the most important thing is to overcome the group stage,” he added.

Addo also made history by becoming the first coach to guide Ghana to consecutive World Cup qualifications, having previously led the team to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

