Hearts of Oak face court action over $146,000 FIFA debt to former Technical Director

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Technical Director, Rene Hiddink, has initiated legal proceedings in Ghana to recover an outstanding amount of $146,400 owed to him by the club, following a ruling by FIFA earlier this year.

The Dutch football technician has filed a motion at the High Court in Tema, seeking permission to enforce a FIFA arbitral award as a judgment of the Ghanaian courts. The move comes after the club failed to comply with a decision issued by the FIFA Players’ Status Chamber on June 24, 2025, which ordered Hearts of Oak to pay the said amount for breach of contract.

According to court documents filed by lawyer Theophilus Tawiah Esq. of Nobisfields Chambers, the application is being made under Section 59 of Ghana’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2010 (Act 798). This provision allows foreign arbitration awards, such as those from FIFA, to be recognised and enforced locally.

Hiddink, who was appointed by Hearts of Oak in late 2022 to provide technical direction and modern football structures, parted ways with the club in mid-2023 under disputed circumstances. Sources close to the situation indicate that the club allegedly failed to honour parts of his contract, including unpaid salaries and entitlements, leading him to seek redress at FIFA.

After ruling in his favour, FIFA directed the Phobians to pay $146,400 in compensation. However, with the club yet to comply, the Dutchman has now turned to the Ghanaian judicial system to compel enforcement.

If the High Court grants Hiddink’s application, the FIFA decision will be treated as a local judgment, enabling him to pursue enforcement measures such as seizure of assets or freezing of club accounts if payment is not made.

The case is expected to be heard later in October 2025, although the specific date is yet to be confirmed. Hearts of Oak are yet to make an official statement, but sources indicate that the club’s legal team is preparing a formal response to the court action.