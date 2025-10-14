ModernGhana logo
Otto Addo deserves credit for qualifying Ghana for 2026 World Cup - Sports Minister Kofi Adams

TUE, 14 OCT 2025

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has commended Black Stars head coach Otto Addo for steering Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in over 20 years, Addo has masterminded a remarkable turnaround, leading the Black Stars to qualify for the global tournament to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico next year.

Ghana topped Group I of the qualifiers with 25 points to secure their place at the tournament.

Speaking after the team’s qualification, Minister Adams praised Addo for his resilience and tactical acumen, noting that the coach had handled pressure and criticism admirably throughout the campaign.

"He’s done his bit, he’s done well, and we give him credit. Despite the criticism of some of his decisions, which I share sometimes, he’s come through as a coach who has been quite lucky," he told Citi FM.

He further revealed that Otto Addo was not particularly pleased when he once described him as a “lucky” coach.

“Even Otto Addo himself, he wasn’t happy that I described his situation as…. as lucky,” Kofi Adams added.

Otto Addo’s achievement makes him the first coach to lead Ghana to back-to-back World Cup tournaments, having also guided the Black Stars to the 2022 edition in Qatar during his first spell in charge.

Ghana will learn their group-stage opponents when the draw for the 2026 World Cup takes place on December 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

