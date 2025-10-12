Ghana edge Comoros to qualify for 2026 World Cup in Accra

The Black Stars of Ghana wrapped up their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on a high note, edging Comoros 1-0 in a tense encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday night.

Head coach Otto Addo fielded a strong side for the decisive fixture, recalling defender Alidu Seidu following his recovery from a long-term injury, alongside Jonas Adjetey and Francis Annan.

Ghana entered the match needing just a point to confirm their place at next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, following their emphatic 5-0 triumph over the Central African Republic in the previous round.

Both sides started brightly, with the opening exchanges evenly balanced. Jordan Ayew came close to breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute after weaving his way through the Comoros defence, but the visitors held firm. At the other end, goalkeeper Benjamin Asare was called into action to preserve Ghana’s clean sheet before halftime.

The breakthrough arrived just two minutes after the restart. A perfectly timed square pass from Thomas Partey found Mohammed Kudus, who showed composure to slot home and hand Ghana the lead in the 47th minute.

The Black Stars continued to dictate play, pressing high and creating chances but failing to add to their advantage. Addo made a triple substitution midway through the second half, introducing Gideon Mensah, Caleb Yirenkyi, and debutant Kojo Oppong Peprah for Kudus, Kwasi Sibo, and Seidu to inject fresh energy into the side.

Ghana kept control of possession, with Antoine Semenyo’s late cross narrowly missing Yirenkyi inside the box. In the dying minutes, Jordan Ayew and Semenyo were replaced by Brandon Thomas-Asante and Christopher Baah-Bonsu to close out the contest.

The result saw Ghana finish top of Group I with 25 points, sealing their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in convincing fashion.

The Black Stars will now await December’s group stage draw to learn their opponents for the global showpiece.