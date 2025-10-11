ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hold final training ahead of Comoros clash

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hold final training ahead of Comoros clash
SAT, 11 OCT 2025

The Black Stars wrapped up their final training session on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

Ghana will host the island nation on Sunday, October 12, in what marks the final game of the qualifying campaign.

After demolishing the Central African Republic 5-0 in their Matchday 9 fixture in Morocco, the four-time African champions need just a single point to confirm their place at next year’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

All 24 players took part in Saturday’s session as Otto Addo’s side fine-tuned their preparations for the crucial encounter.

Kick-off at the Accra Sports Stadium is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

The Black Stars are seeking to book their fifth appearance at football’s biggest stage, having previously featured at the 2006 (Germany), 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Brazil), and 2022 (Qatar) editions.

10112025114816-vaqdthgssn-5580896728586467366886106779840518560950266n

10112025114816-h41o266fey-13

10112025114817-h41o2s6fey-5584222318586468300219346747949544165937886n

10112025114818-osjvm0x442-5584395068586469666885872209931428819248013n

10112025114818-qulxpcb543-5584695158586466733552835027324609663577582n

10112025114819-vaqdthgssn-5587656708586467400219434643542434203566309n

10112025114820-0e72ylkxwr-5589003218586468700219305407714773436560738n

10112025114821-wbrevihuto-5589440568586468666885978332301135055564848n

10112025114822-0e72xlkwwr-5596837358586468066886036618918320642392963n

10112025114822-g3041r5ddx-560423548858646563355294704333796515413146n

10112025114827-m5htk8v331-56045406485864646335530417848556825318211n

10112025114828-1i830o4bbv-5591232068586467966886047867705083156878301n

10112025114829-m6itl8w331-5594765358586468633552647738027470292853978n

10112025114829-vbrduhgtsn-5595540858586468500219325129910118889934464n

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

7 hours ago

One dead, several injured in Somanya–Adukrom road crash One dead, several injured in Somanya–Adukrom road crash

7 hours ago

NSA moves to resolve data mismatch issues affecting 2025/26 National Service Registration NSA moves to resolve data mismatch issues affecting 2025/26 National Service Reg...

7 hours ago

Seven-hour downpour floods homes, displaces residents in Ho Seven-hour downpour floods homes, displaces residents in Ho

7 hours ago

Security expert urges NAIMOS to launch toll-free hotline for real-time reporting of illegal mining Security expert urges NAIMOS to launch toll-free hotline for real-time reporting...

7 hours ago

Don’t skip due diligence because of excitement — Businessman to enterpreneurs Don’t skip due diligence because of excitement — Businessman to enterpreneurs  

7 hours ago

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Tanko Amadu Ensure justice prevails in the face of cybercrimes - Judges told

7 hours ago

Fire Service leads urgent rescue after building collapse at Kasoa New Market Fire Service leads urgent rescue after building collapse at Kasoa New Market

7 hours ago

‘One hot meal’ policy for day schools under threat — CHASS ‘One hot meal’ policy for day schools under threat — CHASS    

8 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod buys gold from only licensed miners, not galamseyers — Sammy Gyamfi

10 hours ago

Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey Those selling their lands for galamsey are still living in poverty — Ken Ashigbe...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line