2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hold final training ahead of Comoros clash

The Black Stars wrapped up their final training session on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

Ghana will host the island nation on Sunday, October 12, in what marks the final game of the qualifying campaign.

After demolishing the Central African Republic 5-0 in their Matchday 9 fixture in Morocco, the four-time African champions need just a single point to confirm their place at next year’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

All 24 players took part in Saturday’s session as Otto Addo’s side fine-tuned their preparations for the crucial encounter.

Kick-off at the Accra Sports Stadium is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

The Black Stars are seeking to book their fifth appearance at football’s biggest stage, having previously featured at the 2006 (Germany), 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Brazil), and 2022 (Qatar) editions.