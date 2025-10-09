ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars approaching Comoros game with a winning mindset - Henry Asante Twum

THU, 09 OCT 2025

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, says the Black Stars will approach their final World Cup qualifying match against Comoros with a determined, winning mindset.

Following Ghana’s emphatic 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic, which brought them within touching distance of securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the team now turns focus to Sunday’s decisive encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Although the Black Stars need only a point to seal qualification, Asante Twum insists the team is not taking the task lightly.

“Everyone in camp knows that it is not over yet,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM.

"We are still in contention, and we are heading into the Comoros clash with a winning mentality," he added.

Kick-off for the crucial match is set for 19:00 GMT. Ghana currently tops Group I with 22 points.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

