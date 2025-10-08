2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Show up and support Black Stars against Comoros on Sunday - Asamoah Gyan urges Ghanaians

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has urged Ghanaians to show up in their numbers and support the team in the final game of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Comoros.

Ghana will host Comoros on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.

The Black Stars are on the verge of securing qualification to the Mundial following a convincing 5-0 win against Central African Republic on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to 3Sports, Gyan commended the team for their performance and further urge Ghanaians to turn up to support teh team on Sunday.

“I haven’t seen this in a long time. First, I want to thank Ghanaians for their massive support. In the first half, we struggled a bit physically and had to make adjustments, and you saw how offensive and sharp we were in the second half. They’ve shown they can score goals; we scored three against Madagascar and now five today," he added.

"But it’s not time to celebrate yet. We must finish the job in Accra, and I’m calling on all fans to come in their numbers to support the team,” Gyan added.

Ghana now sit at the top of Group I with 22 points.