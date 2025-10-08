Kamaldeen Sulemana eyes more goals after first goal for Black Stars

Atalanta winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has expressed his delight after netting his first goal for the Black Stars, vowing to add more to his tally in the future.

Sulemana came off the bench during Ghana’s dominant 5-0 win over the Central African Republic on Wednesday and capitalised on a precise pass from LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil to open his international account.

Making his Black Stars debut on October 9, 2020, Sulemana admitted that scoring his first goal for the national team after five years was a special moment.

“I really appreciate the support from Ghanaians. This is my first goal, and it means a lot to me. There’s more to come,” he said after the match.

The victory not only highlighted Ghana’s attacking prowess but also brought the team closer to a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance.

Currently atop Group I with 22 points, three ahead of second-placed Madagascar, the Black Stars can seal qualification in their final Group I match against Comoros on Sunday, October 12.

The Black Stars, who have previously featured in the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 World Cups in Germany, South Africa, Brazil, and Qatar, are aiming to secure their fifth appearance at football’s biggest stage.