2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku returns to Black Stars starting XI for crucial game against CAR

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named a strong lineup for their Matchday 9 clash against the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku making a return after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

The fixture will take place at Morocco’s Stade d’Honneur, with Benjamin Asare retained in goal. The defensive unit features Caleb Yirenkyi, Gideon Mensah, Salisu Mohammed, and Alexander Djiku, tasked with keeping the hosts at bay.

In midfield, Thomas Partey will continue his partnership with Kwasi Sibo, while the attack sees Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Fatawu Issahaku supporting captain Jordan Ayew at the forefront.

Ghana Starting XI:

Benjamin Asare; Caleb Yirenkyi, Gideon Mensah, Salisu Mohammed, Alexander Djiku; Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo; Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku; Jordan Ayew (c).

A victory against the Central African Republic would secure Ghana’s place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Black Stars will conclude their qualifying campaign on Sunday, October 12, when they host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.