Ghanaian clubs mourns veteran coach Annor Walker

FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Ghanaian football has been plunged into mourning following the passing of veteran coach Daniel Annor Walker at the age of 62.

The former Black Galaxies boss died on Thursday, October 2, after a short illness. Walker’s career spanned decades, earning him recognition as one of the most respected figures in local football.

He is most famously remembered for guiding Nania FC to their historic FA Cup triumph over giants Asante Kotoko.

Tributes have poured in from across the football community. The Ghana Premier League, in a statement, described him as “a true servant of Ghana football,” highlighting his contributions with clubs including Accra Great Olympics, Nania FC, Kpando Heart of Lions, Berekum Chelsea, and the Black Galaxies.

FC Samartex, where Walker served as head coach during their debut Premier League season, also paid glowing tribute. “His impact and legacy will linger on among the football fraternity,” the club noted, extending condolences to his family and Vision FC, where he worked as technical director until his passing.

Asante Kotoko, who once had Walker on their books as a player in 1981, said: “Rest in peace, Walker, a true servant of the Ghanaian game.”

Hearts of Oak also expressed sadness, describing him as “a true servant of Ghana football,” while offering condolences to his family and the wider football community.

Walker is perhaps best remembered for his transformation of Accra Great Olympics into a formidable Premier League force in recent years.

Known for his tactical discipline, eye for talent, and commitment to nurturing players, he leaves behind a rich legacy that has shaped the careers of many and elevated Ghanaian football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

