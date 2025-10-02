ModernGhana logo
Former Great Olympics and Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker passes away

THU, 02 OCT 2025

Veteran Ghanaian coach Annor Walker has passed away after a brief illness, marking the end of a distinguished career in local football.

Walker earned widespread acclaim for his spell with Accra Great Olympics, where he transformed the club into one of the most competitive sides in recent Ghana Premier League campaigns.

Over the years, he managed several Ghanaian clubs, including Nania FC, Kpando Hearts of Lions, and Berekum Chelsea.

A CAF License holder, Walker rose to prominence with Nania FC, where he worked as assistant and later head coach between 2005 and 2011.

His crowning moment came in 2011 when he led the club to a historic MTN FA Cup victory, defeating giants Asante Kotoko 1–0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to clinch their first major silverware.

In February 2020, he took charge of Great Olympics, setting ambitious targets and injecting new life into the Accra-based outfit.

Despite health challenges that sidelined him briefly, Walker returned with resilience, guiding the team into the top half of the league table and restoring their competitive edge.

His coaching journey also included a stint at FC Samartex before being appointed head coach of the Black Galaxies, replacing Ibrahim Tanko.

At the time of his passing, he was serving as Technical Advisor for Vision FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Walker’s career was defined by tactical discipline, talent development, and an unwavering commitment to Ghanaian football. His legacy endures in the many players he nurtured and the clubs he transformed.

