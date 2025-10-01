ModernGhana logo
FC Samartex name ex-Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe as new strikers coach

Ghana Premier League outfit FC Samartex have confirmed the appointment of former Asante Kotoko forward Eric Bekoe as their new strikers coach.

The Timber Giants have endured a difficult start to the 2025/26 season, going winless in their first three matches.

Their latest setback came on Sunday with a goalless draw against Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, leaving them 12th on the table with just three points, their worst start since joining the top flight.

Bekoe, who transitioned into coaching after hanging up his boots, holds a CAF License C certificate and will also take charge of the club’s youth development side.

His arrival is seen as a key step in Samartex’s efforts to sharpen their attack while building a sustainable future, as they continue the search for their first league victory of the campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

