Watch Kamaldeen Sulemana's goal in Atalanta's draw at Juventus [VIDEO]

SUN, 28 SEP 2025

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana once again found the back of the net as Atalanta secured a 1-1 draw against Juventus in Turin.

Atalanta entered the clash buoyed by a comfortable victory over Torino last weekend, during which Sulemana netted his first goal for the club following his move from Southampton.

With the first half heading toward a goalless finish, Sulemana showcased his trademark skill, manoeuvring past two defenders before driving into the box and firing a precise left-footed shot to put the visitors ahead.

Juventus, however, responded late in the second half when Juan Cabal equalized in the 78th minute. The situation worsened for Atalanta moments later as midfielder Marten de Roon received a red card, leaving the team with ten men.

Despite the setback, Atalanta managed to hold on for a hard-fought draw at the Allianz Stadium.

Sulemana’s strike marked his second goal in five Serie A appearances for Atalanta. The 24-year-old will look to continue his impressive form when Atalanta host Club Brugge KV in midweek’s Champions League fixture at the Gewiss Stadium.

The Ghana international is also expected to feature in the Black Stars squad for the final round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros next month.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

