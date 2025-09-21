ModernGhana logo
Financial challenge hits Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club in week 4 league game 

By Nicholas Tetteh Amedor II Contributor
The winners of the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Beach Soccer Premier League, Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club, have withdrawn from their week 4 league match owing to financial difficulties, stating that the FA’s sponsorship funds are insufficient to support the team.

Located in the Ada East District of Greater Accra, the team was scheduled to compete against Keta Sunset Sports at Keta Emancipation Beach in the Volta Region on Sunday, September 14, 2025, for the fourth week fixture.

In an interview with the club's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Maxwell Kpeglo, he revealed that each club is supposed to receive GHC10,000.00 in sponsorship; however, the GFA has only provided GHC5,000.00 before the season's start.

“I incur GHC2000.00 in expenses for each game every weekend, with GHC1200.00 spent on transportation to bring players to the match venue, including those who travel from other regions, along with logistics. The GHC5000.00 is insufficient for three matches,” he lamented.

Mr. Maxwell also criticized the FA for its neglect of beach soccer, pointing out that Ghana’s beach soccer, Black Sharks, have contested in the CAF’s African Beach Soccer Nations Cup, which he believes requires the FA to invest more in the sport.

Regarding the FA’s dedication, he noted that the FA fails to consistently apply its regulations to both football and beach soccer players, resulting in less funding for beach soccer.

“The GFA views beach soccer players over 30 years old as amateurs, while football players of the same age receive preferential treatment in terms of sponsorship,” he explained.

He further compared the prize money, stating, “The prize money for the Ghana Premier League is one million Ghana Cedis (GHC1,000,000) while the prize money for beach soccer is only GHC15,000.00.”

Mr. Maxwell highlighted that the Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club was the inaugural winner of the Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League organized by the Ghana Football Association in 2023, receiving a prize of GHC15,000, which is significantly lower than that of the football league.

He has consequently encouraged the Ghana Football Association to provide sufficient support to the clubs participating in the league, aiming to make the sport attractive as it is still in its developmental stages.

