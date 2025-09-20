ModernGhana logo
Ghana to build seven new stadia in 2026 – President Mahama confirms

SAT, 20 SEP 2025

President John Mahama has announced that Ghana will construct seven new stadia in 2026 as part of a national drive to boost football development and competitiveness.

The President disclosed the plan during a meeting with officials of Bibiani GoldStars and Asante Kotoko at the Jubilee House on Saturday.

Both clubs are currently representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively.

“The Finance Minister is going to present the budget in November, and I was telling the Sports Minister and Director-General of the National Sports Authority that next year we are going to build about seven brand new stadia,” Mahama said.

“We want every region to have a stadium fit for purpose so that we can improve playing conditions and make our football more competitive.”

Ghana has long grappled with a shortage of modern sporting facilities. At present, the Accra Sports Stadium remains the only venue that meets international standards.

It currently serves as the home ground for both GoldStars and Kotoko in their continental campaigns, as well as recent Black Stars fixtures.

Other stadiums, including Baba Yara, Aliu Mahama, and Sekondi Essipong, which were refurbished for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, have fallen into disrepair, with Essipong said to be in the worst state.

The Cape Coast Stadium, inaugurated in 2016, has also deteriorated considerably in recent years.

