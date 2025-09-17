CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko has the quality to play in the final - Michael Akuffo

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffo is confident the club has the quality and pedigree to reach the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors open their campaign on Sunday, September 21, with a preliminary round first-leg clash against Nigerian side Kwara United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Akuffo, speaking to Radio Gold ahead of the tie, urged the players to remain tactically disciplined and adapt quickly to coach Karim Zito’s instructions.

''The club has every right to be in that competition and especially to get into the group stage and then to the quarter final, to the semifinals and to the finals," Akuffo said.

"Just that the players have to get the dynamics of the coaches and [to be] tactically disciplined when they go on the field of play, and I think with that, why not."

He drew parallels with Zito’s success at Dreams FC, insisting the experienced trainer can replicate such achievements with Kotoko if the squad fully embraces his tactical system.

“If he [coach Karim Zito] was able to do it with Dreams FC, he can do it with Kumasi Asante Kotoko. My emphasis is always on players trying to adopt the coach’s system, understand the system and then on the field of play, you will be able to apply those systems, that is, transitioning when attacking and transitioning when defending, and we are good to go," he added.

Kotoko will play the return leg against Kwara United at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium in Nigeria on Sunday, September 28. Victory over the Nigerian side will set up a second-round clash against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.