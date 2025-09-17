ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko has the quality to play in the final - Michael Akuffo

Football News CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko has the quality to play in the final - Michael Akuffo
WED, 17 SEP 2025

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffo is confident the club has the quality and pedigree to reach the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors open their campaign on Sunday, September 21, with a preliminary round first-leg clash against Nigerian side Kwara United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Akuffo, speaking to Radio Gold ahead of the tie, urged the players to remain tactically disciplined and adapt quickly to coach Karim Zito’s instructions.

''The club has every right to be in that competition and especially to get into the group stage and then to the quarter final, to the semifinals and to the finals," Akuffo said.

"Just that the players have to get the dynamics of the coaches and [to be] tactically disciplined when they go on the field of play, and I think with that, why not."

He drew parallels with Zito’s success at Dreams FC, insisting the experienced trainer can replicate such achievements with Kotoko if the squad fully embraces his tactical system.

“If he [coach Karim Zito] was able to do it with Dreams FC, he can do it with Kumasi Asante Kotoko. My emphasis is always on players trying to adopt the coach’s system, understand the system and then on the field of play, you will be able to apply those systems, that is, transitioning when attacking and transitioning when defending, and we are good to go," he added.

Kotoko will play the return leg against Kwara United at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium in Nigeria on Sunday, September 28. Victory over the Nigerian side will set up a second-round clash against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo GBA has been weaponised for political grandstanding — Edudzi

2 hours ago

Shoddy work would no longer be tolerated — Roads Minister warns contractors Shoddy work would no longer be tolerated — Roads Minister warns contractors  

2 hours ago

President and Founder of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku NPP race: Achievements attributed to Bawumia, failures blamed on Akufo-Addo — Dr...

2 hours ago

Public debt rises by GH¢15.8bn, total hits GH¢628.8 billion Public debt rises by GH¢15.8bn, total hits GH¢628.8 billion

3 hours ago

Democracy cannot be sustained by rights and freedoms alone — Mahama Democracy cannot be sustained by rights and freedoms alone — Mahama

3 hours ago

TikToker jailed 7 months for threatening President Mahama, other govt officials TikToker jailed 7 months for threatening President Mahama, other govt officials

3 hours ago

Founder’s Day holiday on Sunday moved to Monday September 22 Founder’s Day holiday on Sunday moved to Monday September 22

4 hours ago

Ghana Road Fund sets aside GHS5billion each year for road maintenance – Mahama Ghana Road Fund sets aside GHS5billion each year for road maintenance – Mahama

4 hours ago

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Monday, September 22 declared public holiday in observance of Founder’s Day

4 hours ago

Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line