ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 12 Sep 2025 Beach Soccer

Beach soccer referees lament over inadequate match compensation

By Nicholas Tetteh Amedor
Beach soccer referees lament over inadequate match compensation

Beach Soccer officials in Ghana have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) regarding inadequate match-day allowances.

They argued the GH₵700.00 allocated for three games is meager and have warned of a potential boycott without prior notice.

In a much-anticipated announcement, the aggrieved referees were stunned when the GFA announced an increase in the allowances of football referees at its 31st Ordinary Congress on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

“FIFA-accredited referees in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) will earn GH₵2,500 per match, non-FIFA GPL referees GH₵2,000, and referees in the Division One League (DoL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) GH₵1,000 per match,” the FA’s statement details.

Speaking to the referees, the officials are located in the Greater Accra Region, Western Region, Central Region, Volta Region, and Eastern Region; however, they officiate games outside their regions of residence, exposing them to financial and travel risks.

"During the day, three games take place at a venue, with a single referee overseeing all of them for a fee of GH₵700.00. The GH₵700.00 includes transportation and accommodation where we are assigned to officiate. Each game consists of three periods, each lasting 12 minutes, totalling 36 minutes. Depending on the breaks that occur, a game can extend to an hour," the referees explained.

The referees also expressed dismay about an irregular payment system, stating that allowances are accumulated after officiating several games, and most referees could not track the number of games they officiated.

“The authorities pay us through mobile money, not before or immediately after the game, but after officiating several games. Some of our members cannot track their payments because of improper documentation,” the referees complained.

The office to receive the referees’ grievances remains a mystery, as they stated that there is no identified leadership to address their concerns, including media publicity and season briefing.

“The 2025/2026 Beach Soccer league started with week one on 24 August, yet authorities didn’t organise a briefing session for the referees. No sponsorship to even telecast any of our games on TV, unlike football. The team owners themselves do Facebook livestream during the games,” the referees complained.

The referees fear the sports will fall into a ditch for lack of media publicity, a role that the GFA is reluctant to play.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Kasoa: Man poisons himself after killing girlfriend Kasoa: Man poisons himself after killing girlfriend 

3 hours ago

Abronye on hunger strike in remand Abronye on hunger strike in remand

3 hours ago

WAECs Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi WAEC eyes digital examination to curb cheating in WASSCE and BECE

3 hours ago

MenzGold victims urge Acting Chief Justice to fast-track NAM1 trial after 7-years of delays MenzGold victims urge Acting Chief Justice to fast-track NAM1 trial after 7-year...

4 hours ago

Clash at St. Paul SHS: Arrests of final-year students spark community controversy Clash at St. Paul SHS: Arrests of final-year students spark community controvers...

4 hours ago

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC remanded into police custody again until September 19

4 hours ago

Former Sekondi MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer Mahama tricked Ghanaians with fake promises during 2024 election campaign — Egya...

4 hours ago

Former Sekondi MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer The fight against galamsey is gone under Mahama — Egyapa Mercer

4 hours ago

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo My EOCO arrest due to comments on August 6 helicopter crash, not wrongdoing — Ak...

4 hours ago

NDC’s Azorka to be arraigned on September 16 over alleged assault on NPP’s Masawudu — Police NDC’s Azorka to be arraigned on September 16 over alleged assault on NPP’s Masaw...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line