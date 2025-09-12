The break is over: Catch Premier League, La Liga and Serie A on SuperSport only on DStv and GOtv

The football break is over, the action continues with the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A lighting up your screens from Friday 12 to Sunday 15 September.

The La Liga spotlight turns to San Sebastián, where Real Sociedad welcome Real Madrid in what could be a pivotal match as the title race warms up. Sociedad remain hampered by key absences, most notably captain Mikel Oyarzabal, sidelined with a knee injury, plus the long-term losses of Hamari Traoré, Brais Méndez, and Arsen Zakharyan. In contrast, Real Madrid arrive buoyed by the return to full training of Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni, even if they’re not likely to start, while Eder Militao’s recovery from injury strengthens their backline alongside Antonio Rüdiger.

Though lesser fixtures like Sevilla v Elche, Getafe hosting Oviedo, and Atletico Madrid versus Villarreal will stir local passions, the Basque capital promises top-tier drama. Further south, the Camp Nou stage is set for a classic clash: Barcelona against Valencia. While not yet ignited with the ferocity of a title decider, this fixture brings rich history and is a prime battleground for both sides to bounce back – or, if you like, to avoid falling behind teams like Celta Vigo versus Girona and Levante taking on Real Betis.

Over in England, attention shifts to the Emirates, where Arsenal face Nottingham Forest in a test of hunger versus resilience. The Gunners continue to manage without the injured Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka, thrusting Viktor Gyökeres, Leandro Trossard, and Eberechi Eze into leading roles. Forest, under Nuno Espírito Santo, remain a surprising force, though worrying issues are cropping up. While other Premier League fixtures – like West Ham vs. Spurs or the heavyweight Manchester derby – carry their own weight, this London fixture pulses with youthful energy and strategic intrigue.

Speaking of that derby, Manchester City versus United promises its usual alchemy of rivalries and ambition. Yet, it’s Juventus hosting Inter Milan that dominates headlines in Serie A. The Derby d’Italia is steeped in history, with this being the 184th league meeting – Juventus oppressing the head-to-head record historically yet Inter unbeaten in their last three face-offs.

It is a clash heavy with narrative, though overshadowed by the sensational Fiorentina v Napoli fixture, where the reigning champions look to continue their pace and Florence looks to disrupt the balance.

Of course, this weekend also includes other Serie A battles: Roma vs Torino, Atalanta’s trip to Lecce, and AC Milan’s response to their shocking recent home defeat as they aim to reset momentum. Each adds color to the broader story of leagues finding their rhythm early in the season.

In summary, this weekend offers some of the most tantalising fixtures across Europe: Real Sociedad seeking resistance at home against a returning Real Madrid, Barcelona chasing rhythm against Valencia, Arsenal navigating absences to contain a battle-hardened Forest, the eternal magnetism of the Manchester derby, and Italy’s own season-defining matchups with Derby d’Italia and Fiorentina’s high-stakes encounter with Napoli – all threaded through with the usual supporting fixtures that ensure drama unfolds across every table.

African Stars To Watch

Here are three top African Stars To Watch in another great week of football on SuperSport, available on DStv and GOtv.

Akor Adams (Sevilla / Nigeria)

Born: 29 January 2000 in Benue State, Nigeria

29 January 2000 in Benue State, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Position: Forward

Forward Senior club career: Sogndal (Norway, 2018 – 2021); Lillestrom SK (Norway, 2022 – 2023); Montpellier (France, 2023 – 2025); Sevilla (Spain, 2025 – present)

Sogndal (Norway, 2018 – 2021); Lillestrom SK (Norway, 2022 – 2023); Montpellier (France, 2023 – 2025); Sevilla (Spain, 2025 – present) Career stats: 160 appearance, 57 goals

Akor Adams is poised to lead the line for Sevilla for their clash against Elche. Now fully fit and back in the squad, he’ll likely start as centre-forward, partnering with support attackers like Peque or Lukebakio. His style – smart movement into space and physical hold-up play – should offer a different attacking dimension. While not expected to shine instantly, he’ll embody Sevilla’s long-term offensive vision, aiming to regain form and help drive the team toward European contention.

Catch Adams in the following match on Friday 12 September, 21:00: Sevilla v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Manuel Benson (Burnley / Angola)

Born: 28 March 1997 in Lokeren, Belgium

28 March 1997 in Lokeren, Belgium Nationality: Angolan

Angolan Position: Winger

Winger Senior club career: Lierse SK (Belgium, 2014 – 2017); KRC Genk (Belgium, 2017 – 2019); Royal Mouscron (Belgium, 2018 – 2019, loan); Royal Antwerp (Belgium, 2019 – 2022); PEC Zwolle (Netherlands, 2021, loan); Burnley (England, 2022 - present)

Lierse SK (Belgium, 2014 – 2017); KRC Genk (Belgium, 2017 – 2019); Royal Mouscron (Belgium, 2018 – 2019, loan); Royal Antwerp (Belgium, 2019 – 2022); PEC Zwolle (Netherlands, 2021, loan); Burnley (England, 2022 - present) Career stats: 248 appearances, 38 goals

Manuel Benson, a pacey and direct right-winger, may feature as a dynamic outlet for Burnley in this fixture. Despite recent struggles with injuries and limited top-flight minutes, he brings a threat in one-on-one situations and goal-scoring instincts developed during his time with the Clarets. Likely starting from the bench, he could be used as an impact substitute, stretching Liverpool’s defence with his pace and dribbling when Burnley push for momentum.

Catch Benson in the following match on Sunday 14 September, 15:00: Burnley v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Amir Richardson (Fiorentina / Morocco)

Born: 24 January 2002 in Nice, France

24 January 2002 in Nice, France Nationality: Moroccan

Moroccan Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Senior club career: Le Havre (France, 2021 – 2023); Stade de Reims (France, 2023 – 2024); Fiorentina (Italy, 2024 – present)

Le Havre (France, 2021 – 2023); Stade de Reims (France, 2023 – 2024); Fiorentina (Italy, 2024 – present) Career stats: 142 appearances, 11 goals

Amir Richardson is poised to step into a crucial defensive midfield role for Fiorentina, anchoring the engine room amid a packed schedule. His blend of towering athleticism and technical finesse allows him to shield the defence, recover possession, and initiate attacks with measured control. After earning the trust of the Fiorentina faithful, he looks set to provide stability and energy – especially vital against Napoli’s dynamic midfield.

Catch Richardson in the following match on Saturday 13 September, 20:45: Fiorentina v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Broadcast Details

All times CAT

La Liga, Matchday 4

Friday 12 September

21:00: Sevilla v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 13 September

14:00 Getafe v Oviedo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Athletic Bilboa v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Atletico Madrid v Villareal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 14 September

14:00: Celta Vigo v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Levante v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Barcelona v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 15 September

21:00: Espanyol v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Premier League, Matchday 4

Saturday 13 September

13:30: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Action

16:00: Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wandererst– LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Action Africa

16:00: Everton v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Crystal Palace v Sunderland – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Fulham v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

18:30: West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Brentford v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 14 September

15:00: Burnley v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:30: Manchester City v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Serie A, Matchday 3

Saturday 13 September

15:00: Cagliari v Parma – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:00: Juventus v Inter Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Fiorentina v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 14 September

12:30: Roma v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Atalanta v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Pisa v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Events

18:00: Sassuolo v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: AC Milan v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 15 September