2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Comoros beat CAR to move second and tighten Group I race with Ghana

By CAFOnline
SUN, 07 SEP 2025

Comoros moved within a point of Group I leaders Ghana with a composed 2–0 win over Central African Republic on Sunday, opening Round Eight of CAF World Cup qualifying and piling pressure on the Black Stars ahead of Monday’s fixtures.

The visitors claimed the win in Sunday’s lone CAF World Cup qualifier, a result that lifts the Coelacanths to second in Group I and confirms the Wild Beasts’ elimination from the race for 2026.

Played in Meknès, the game swung on first-half quality from Youssouf M’Changama and Myziane Maolida as Comoros bounced back from their 3–0 defeat to Mali earlier in the window.

Central African Republic started brightly and were inches from an early lead when Moustapha Djimet met a right-wing cross and glanced a header against the post on 15 minutes.

Comoros steadied, then struck with their first clear sight: neat approach play from Rafiki Saïd Ahumada allowed Maolida to cushion a simple lay-off into M’Changama’s path, and the captain stepped onto the ball to drive a powerful effort from distance beyond the goalkeeper at 20 minutes.

The islanders doubled their advantage nine minutes before the break. Faïz Selemani found space down the right and whipped in a low cross; Maolida held off his marker and finished decisively on 39 minutes to give Comoros a cushion their game management would protect.

Central African Republic pushed after the interval and saw plenty of the ball, but they struggled to fashion clear chances as Comoros’ back line dealt calmly with the aerial traffic and pinned set pieces.

Victory moves Comoros to 15 points from eight matches (GF 11, GA 10), one behind leaders Ghana on 16 from seven.

Madagascar (13 from 7) and Mali (12 from 7) remain firmly in the chase, while Central African Republic stay fifth on 5 points from eight, with Chad bottom on one having played seven.

With only the group winners qualifying automatically for the FIFA World Cup 26 and the four best runners-up advancing to an African play-off for a place at FIFA’s inter-confederation tournament, every point over the final two windows will carry weight.

Round Eight continues on Monday with Ghana hosting Mali in Accra and Madagascar facing Chad in Antananarivo — fixtures that could further reshape a tight section.

For Comoros, this was a measured response to midweek disappointment and another step towards a potential first-ever World Cup appearance; for Central African Republic, the campaign now becomes about pride in the closing matches.

