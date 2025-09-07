ModernGhana logo
GFA releases list of accredited radio stations for 2025/26 Ghana Premier League broadcasts

By GFA Communications
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled the complete roster of 78 accredited radio stations nationwide authorized to rebroadcast live commentary of Ghana Premier League matches for the 2025/26 season.

This initiative aims to ensure fans across the country have uninterrupted access to live match commentary and updates, bringing the excitement of the league to every corner of Ghana.

The live feed will be syndicated through GhSportsLive, with accredited radio stations permitted to relay the broadcast to their audiences.

Accredited Radio Stations by Region:

  • Greater Accra (16): GBC Unique Radio, Joy FM, Adom FM, Asempa FM, GBC Tema, Happy FM, Peace FM, Original FM, Hot FM, Max FM, Kessben Accra, 3FM, Onua FM, Angel FM, Vision FM, Ahotor FM.
  • Volta (5): Dela Radio, GBC Keta Krachi, GBC Volta Star Radio Ho, Buem FM, Swiss FM.
  • Eastern (4): Taste FM, Republican FM, GBC Kintampo Radio, Rock FM.
  • Central (4): Kastle FM, Rock FM, Darling FM, GBC Radio Central.
  • Western (15): Skyy Power FM, Westgold Radio, Angel Takoradi, Maximum FM, Connect FM, Space FM, Prestea FM, Dynamite FM, Tarkwa FM, Energy FM, Oil City FM, GBC Enchi FM, GBC Uniik FM Sefwi Wiawso, Green Gold FM.
  • Bono & Ahafo (9): Shalom FM, Space FM, Angel Sunyani, Akwaaba FM, Magic FM, Chris FM, GBC BA Radio Sunyani, Shalom FM (Berekum), Radio Link.
  • Ashanti (17): Pure FM, Angel FM, Kessben FM, Wontumi FM, Otec FM, Fox FM, Sompa FM, Sika FM, GBC Garden City Radio, Salt FM, Nhyira FM, Luv FM, Lawson Radio, Light FM, Hello FM, GBC Scarp Radio Asante Mampong.
  • Northern (5): GBC Radio Savannah, Diamond FM, North Star Radio, Mighty FM, GBC Naya Radio Yendi.
  • Upper East (2): A1 Radio, GBC Upper East FM.
  • Upper West (1): GBC Radio Upper West Wa.

The GFA has issued a stern warning to unaccredited stations: any unauthorized rebroadcast of the live commentary will attract strict legal action, including potential fines and revocation of operating licenses, in line with Ghana’s copyright and broadcasting regulations.

The association reiterated that only the listed stations are authorized to air the live commentary feed for the upcoming season.

