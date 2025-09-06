ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars are determined to correct their mistakes against Mali, says Kofi Adams

SAT, 06 SEP 2025

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, says the Black Stars have admitted their mistakes in the draw against Chad and are fully focused on making amends when they face Mali on Monday.

Ghana were held to a 1-1 stalemate in N'Djamena on Thursday, September 4, after Jordan Ayew’s 17th-minute opener was cancelled late on by Celestine Ecau in the Matchday 7 World Cup qualifier.

With the decisive clash against Mali set for September 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr. Adams visited the team’s camp in Accra to rally support and assess morale.

"The team acknowledged what went wrong and assured me they are focused on putting things right," he said.

"The head coach was clear they’ve taken lessons from the game and are determined to give everything on Monday," he added.

Kick-off for the Group I encounter is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Ghana currently lead the group with 16 points from seven matches as the race to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico heats up.

