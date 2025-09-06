ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Thomas Partey and Ibrahim Sulemana likely to miss Ghana crucial game against Mali

SAT, 06 SEP 2025

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is a major doubt for the Black Stars’ decisive 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali on Monday, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Partey, who plies his trade with Villarreal, sat out Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad in N’Djamena on Thursday after falling ill and has yet to train since the squad’s return to Accra on Friday.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the setback, noting that Ibrahim Sulemana also sustained a knee injury during the team’s final training session in Chad, while Elisha Owusu will be unavailable through suspension after picking up successive yellow cards.

In response, coach Otto Addo has drafted Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo into the squad. The 26-year-old has been in impressive form in Spain’s Segunda División, featuring in all three league matches so far this season.

There was some relief for the technical team, however, as Joseph Paintsil and Alexander Djiku—both of whom missed the Chad fixture—have rejoined camp.

Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points, but with three matches left to play, the Black Stars cannot afford to slip if they are to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Kick-off against Mali is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

