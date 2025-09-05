ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Some players don't merit to play for Black Stars - Sannie Daara after draw with Chad

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Some players dont merit to play for Black Stars - Sannie Daara after draw with Chad
FRI, 05 SEP 2025

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has expressed sharp criticism of the Black Stars, claiming that several players do not merit their place in the national team.

Daara’s comments came in the wake of Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad in Matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno.

Jordan Ayew had put Ghana ahead early, only for Chad’s Ecua Celestin to equalize in the dying moments, denying the Black Stars all three points.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Daara, now a Senior Media Officer at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), voiced his disappointment with the team’s display.

"I wasn’t happy with what I saw from the Black Stars yesterday against Chad. I still maintain that a lot of the Black Stars players don’t deserve to be in the team," he said.

"Ideally, a Black Stars midfield shouldn’t have some of the players currently there. We used to have Essien and others in that position," he added.

Despite the setback in N’Djamena, Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points. The Black Stars now turn their attention to a pivotal Matchday 8 clash against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Cedi’s recent depreciation driven by market sentiments and speculations — Analyst Cedi’s recent depreciation driven by market sentiments and speculations — Analys...

30 minutes ago

Policy analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato ‘Let’s pray for the world’s worst-performing currency, the Cedi’ — Dr. Zaato to ...

30 minutes ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko I used to change channels anytime I saw NPP on my TV — Paul Afoko

30 minutes ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai ‘I hardly sleep; we’re working hard to prosecute suspects under ORAL’ — Deputy A...

30 minutes ago

NDC’s manifesto pledge to make Ridge a teaching hospital will be fulfilled — NDC MP NDC’s manifesto pledge to make Ridge a teaching hospital will be fulfilled — NDC...

30 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Suame and Legal Counsel for the Minority Caucus in Parliament, John Darko I’m against calls for future NPP government to remove next CJ — Minority’s lawye...

30 minutes ago

Martin Kwaku Ayisi, former Minerals Commission CEO Minerals Commission CEO Martin Ayisi reassigned as Technical Advisor to Lands Mi...

30 minutes ago

BoG suspends remittance partnerships with Taptap Send, Afriex, 3 others for one month BoG suspends remittance partnerships with Taptap Send, Afriex, 3 others for one ...

15 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye Akwatia by-election results not surprising; Ghanaians yet to forgive NPP’s ‘sins...

19 hours ago

Veteran journalist and politician Elizabeth Ohene They who kill judges, have added removal of a CJ to their profile — Elizabeth Oh...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line