2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Some players don't merit to play for Black Stars - Sannie Daara after draw with Chad

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has expressed sharp criticism of the Black Stars, claiming that several players do not merit their place in the national team.

Daara’s comments came in the wake of Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad in Matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno.

Jordan Ayew had put Ghana ahead early, only for Chad’s Ecua Celestin to equalize in the dying moments, denying the Black Stars all three points.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Daara, now a Senior Media Officer at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), voiced his disappointment with the team’s display.

"I wasn’t happy with what I saw from the Black Stars yesterday against Chad. I still maintain that a lot of the Black Stars players don’t deserve to be in the team," he said.

"Ideally, a Black Stars midfield shouldn’t have some of the players currently there. We used to have Essien and others in that position," he added.

Despite the setback in N’Djamena, Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points. The Black Stars now turn their attention to a pivotal Matchday 8 clash against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 GMT.