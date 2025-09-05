2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Madagascar rise in Group I after win over CAR, Libya stun Angola in Luanda

Equatorial Guinea produced the day’s most dramatic turnaround, rallying from two goals down at half-time to beat São Tomé and Príncipe 3–2, as a busy window of CAF World Cup 2026 qualifiers delivered significant moves in Groups H, I, A and D.

Group H – São Tomé and Príncipe 2–3 Equatorial Guinea

São Tomé seemed in complete control after a relentless first half.

Lumungo converted from the spot on eight minutes and struck a second penalty on 42 minutes, either side of a finish from Reis Tavares Semedo (37’) to open up a 2–0 lead.

But Equatorial Guinea reset during the interval and came flying out. Pablo Ganet halved the deficit with a low strike on 53 minutes, Iban Salvador levelled nine minutes later, and the comeback was complete when Nabil tucked away the winner on 70 minutes after a sweeping move down the right.

The result lifts Equatorial Guinea to the edge of the runners-up race behind leaders Tunisia and second-placed Namibia, while São Tomé remain bottom without a point.

Group I – Madagascar 2–0 Central African Republic

Madagascar underlined their rapid progress with a controlled win that moves them firmly into the Group I argument.

Caddy broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time (45+2’) after a bright opening, and Randrianantenaina doubled the lead on 59 minutes, both goals arriving from incisive work by Raheriniaina, who was involved in the build-up to each.

The Barea were compact without the ball and managed the remainder without alarm.

Victory sends Madagascar to 13 points, tightening the chase on leaders Ghana (16) before the Black Stars host Mali (9) later in the window; Comoros (12) also remain firmly in the mix.

Group A – Guinea-Bissau 1–1 Sierra Leone

Guinea-Bissau salvaged a point after Sierra Leone took a late first-half lead. The Leone Stars went ahead on 45+1 minutes when K. Kamara finished off a quick transition, moments after J. Encada had been booked for the hosts.

The home side made three changes just past the hour and the pressure finally told as Mama Baldé equalised midway through the second period (listed at 73’), steering in after sustained pressure.

Both teams chased a late winner—Sierra Leone turned to Buya Turay and Fornah off the bench—but a draw keeps the Leone Stars at eight points and the Djurtus on seven, with Egypt (16) and Burkina Faso (11) still dictating the top of the section.

Group D – Angola 0–1 Libya; Mauritius 0–2 Cape Verde

Libya earned an eye-catching away win in Luanda, striking shortly after half-time. Ezo El Mariamy met a low cross to sweep in the decisive goal on 48 minutes, moments before Jaddour was booked as the visitors dug in.

Angola had introduced M’Bala Nzola and Maestro at the break and later pushed Fortuna and Clinton Mata higher up the pitch, but clear chances were scarce against Libya’s disciplined block.

A late yellow card for Saleh (90+7’) underlined the intensity as Libya protected a precious three points that keep them in touch with the top two.

Elsewhere in the group, Cape Verde negotiated a potentially awkward trip to Mauritius, winning 2–0 to maintain control of the pool ahead of a looming top-of-the-table meeting with Cameroon.

The Blue Sharks’ result, coupled with Libya’s victory, tightens the race for the play-off picture behind the frontrunners.

What it means



Group H: Equatorial Guinea’s comeback lifts them to 10 points , a timely jolt to their campaign behind Tunisia ( 16 ) and Namibia ( 12 ).

Group I: Madagascar move to 13 points and sit between Ghana (16) and Comoros (12) , with Mali (9) still dangerous.

Group A: Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone share the points; Egypt and Burkina Faso retain a healthy cushion at the summit.

Group D: Cape Verde stay out in front after victory in Mauritius, while Libya’s win in Angola keeps their challenge alive.

With another matchday to come in this window, fine margins—particularly among the runners-up—could yet decide who remains on course for North America.