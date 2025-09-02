2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hold first training session with 12 players in Accra ahead of Chad and Mali games

The Black Stars kicked off preparations for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Head coach Otto Addo worked with 12 players as the team opened camp in the capital. The squad will hold a final session on Tuesday, September 2, before departing for N’Djamena to face Chad.

Among those who featured in Monday’s session were Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Osman, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Jerry Afriyie, Joseph Anang, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Ibrahim Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, and Gideon Mensah.

The remaining players are expected to report to camp on Monday night, with winger Joseph Paintsil scheduled to join the group on Tuesday morning.

Ghana will take on Chad on Thursday, September 4, before returning to Accra to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

The Black Stars currently top Group I with 15 points from six matches, positioning themselves strongly in the race for a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance.