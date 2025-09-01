ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo targets win against Chad

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo targets win against Chad
MON, 01 SEP 2025

Ghana coach Otto Addo has underlined the need for a win as the Black Stars prepare to face Chad in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The two sides will meet on Thursday, September 4, at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N’Djamena for Matchday 7 of the qualifiers.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Addo, 47, expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to secure all three points.

“The next is the focus on the Chad game, and I hope that we can win,” he said.

After the trip to Chad, Ghana will return home to Accra to host Mali on Monday, September 8, for Matchday 8.

The team is scheduled for training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium today and tomorrow morning before departing for N’Djamena.

Currently atop Group I with 15 points from six matches, the Black Stars are well-positioned to secure a fifth World Cup appearance.

They will conclude their qualifying campaign in October against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Daniel Yaw Domelevo CJ removal: ‘The battle is done’ — Domelevo hints at closure as probe committee ...

9 minutes ago

Front view of Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) Ridge Hospital attack: Patient Charter was breached — Patient Rights Watch

13 minutes ago

CJ removal: Mahama receives report on first petition from Probe committee CJ removal: Mahama receives report on first petition from Probe committee

13 minutes ago

Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang CJ removal: We received 10,000 pages of documentary evidence from both sides — P...

13 minutes ago

Akwatia by-election: ‘We’re here for security and protection, not intimidation’ — Police assure residents Akwatia by-election: ‘We’re here for security and protection, not intimidation’ ...

13 minutes ago

Managing Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Massive police presence in Akwatia alone can’t guarantee protection in by-electi...

2 hours ago

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II It should never happen that we are disrespected for hosting the nation's capital...

2 hours ago

Police arrest key suspect in Omanjor killing Police arrest key suspect in Omanjor killing 

2 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: Mahama wants to work with the NDC candidate Bernard Bediako – Julius Debrah to voters Akwatia by-election: Mahama wants to work with the NDC candidate Bernard Bediako...

2 hours ago

Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'If the people want you, you can't say no' — GFL unhappy with Mahama’s decision ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line