2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo targets win against Chad

Ghana coach Otto Addo has underlined the need for a win as the Black Stars prepare to face Chad in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The two sides will meet on Thursday, September 4, at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N’Djamena for Matchday 7 of the qualifiers.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Addo, 47, expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to secure all three points.

“The next is the focus on the Chad game, and I hope that we can win,” he said.

After the trip to Chad, Ghana will return home to Accra to host Mali on Monday, September 8, for Matchday 8.

The team is scheduled for training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium today and tomorrow morning before departing for N’Djamena.

Currently atop Group I with 15 points from six matches, the Black Stars are well-positioned to secure a fifth World Cup appearance.

They will conclude their qualifying campaign in October against the Central African Republic and Comoros.