PL: Szoboszlai's incredible free-kick stuns Arsenal to send Liverpool top

By skysports
Football News PL: Szoboszlais incredible free-kick stuns Arsenal to send Liverpool top
SUN, 31 AUG 2025

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stunning free-kick to earn Liverpool a 1-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield and send the reigning champions to the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners had the better of a first half short on clear-cut chances but Arne Slot's side stepped things up when attacking the Kop after the interval and got their reward through the tireless Hungarian, who played the game out of position at right-back.

Liverpool are now the only team with a perfect record in the Premier League this season, moving ahead of Chelsea at the top, while Mikel Arteta's men lose their own unbeaten record having suffered their first defeat against the 'big six' in 23 matches.

