Marti Cifuentes lauds Fatawu Issahaku’s return to form after Leicester’s win over Birmingham

Leicester City manager Marti Cifuentes has praised winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku following the Foxes’ 2-0 triumph over Birmingham City, securing their third victory of the 2025-26 EFL Championship season.

Issahaku struck early, netting in the eighth minute to mark his second goal in consecutive games, signaling a promising return after more than six months on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

Cifuentes was full of admiration for the Ghanaian’s performance, highlighting his determination and improving fitness.

“Abdul [Fatawu Issahaku], it’s good news for all of us that he is showing he’s fit, that he wants more and more every game, and both of them will be very important for us," Cifuentes told Leicester City media.

The 21-year-old now has two goals from four league appearances this season.

Despite his strong start, Issahaku will miss Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

Leicester will be hoping the winger maintains his fitness as they push on in the Championship.

He is expected to return to action when the Foxes travel to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium after the international break.