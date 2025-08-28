2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Yaw Preko warns Black Stars ahead of crucial Mali clash

Shooting Stars head coach Yaw Preko has issued a cautionary note to the Black Stars ahead of their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will resume their campaign with Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures next month, starting with an away trip to Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

Preko, a former Ghana international, has urged caution against Mali but remains confident that strong support from Ghanaians can help the team secure positive results.

"I think Mali are a dangerous side. They believe that they can come here and cause an upset, but I believe Ghanaians will support the team. But I believe it will not be an easy game," Preko told Asempa FM.

"They have a new coach [Tom Saintfiet] and so they will study us well coming into the game, but with the right support, I believe that team can do something by going all out to win," he added.

Currently topping Group I with 15 points from six matches, Ghana lead Comoros by three points and Madagascar by five as they aim for a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance. The Black Stars are scheduled to open camp in Accra on Monday, September 1.