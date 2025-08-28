ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Yaw Preko warns Black Stars ahead of crucial Mali clash

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Yaw Preko warns Black Stars ahead of crucial Mali clash
THU, 28 AUG 2025

Shooting Stars head coach Yaw Preko has issued a cautionary note to the Black Stars ahead of their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will resume their campaign with Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures next month, starting with an away trip to Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

Preko, a former Ghana international, has urged caution against Mali but remains confident that strong support from Ghanaians can help the team secure positive results.

"I think Mali are a dangerous side. They believe that they can come here and cause an upset, but I believe Ghanaians will support the team. But I believe it will not be an easy game," Preko told Asempa FM.

"They have a new coach [Tom Saintfiet] and so they will study us well coming into the game, but with the right support, I believe that team can do something by going all out to win," he added.

Currently topping Group I with 15 points from six matches, Ghana lead Comoros by three points and Madagascar by five as they aim for a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance. The Black Stars are scheduled to open camp in Accra on Monday, September 1.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

12 hours ago

Widower sues Graceyard Hospital over wife’s death, demands GH2million damages Widower sues Graceyard Hospital over wife’s death, demands GH₵2million damages

12 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: NDC should’ve maintained 2024 candidate – Baba Jamal Akwatia by-election: NDC should’ve maintained 2024 candidate – Baba Jamal

12 hours ago

Curfew imposed in Bole following deadly chieftaincy clashes Curfew imposed in Bole following deadly chieftaincy clashes

12 hours ago

Ghana seeks Turkish support to upgrade national stadia, construct world-class sports facilities Ghana seeks Turkish support to upgrade national stadia, construct world-class sp...

12 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: I beg you in the name of God, vote for me; Im on my knees’ – Ken Agyapong urges delegates NPP flagbearer race: 'I beg you in the name of God, vote for me; I'm on my knees...

13 hours ago

Bonaboto, Traditional Leaders to stop Bawku conflict spillover in Bolgatanga Bonaboto, Traditional Leaders to stop Bawku conflict spillover in Bolgatanga

13 hours ago

Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award

14 hours ago

Stop playing politics with peoples health and complete Agenda 111 projects — Dr. Kingsley Nyarko slams Mahama Stop playing politics with people's health and complete Agenda 111 projects — Dr...

14 hours ago

NPP demanding GH4million from each presidential aspirant — Addai-Nimoh reveals NPP demanding GH₵4million from each presidential aspirant — Addai-Nimoh reveals

15 hours ago

2025 BECE candidates to review school placement details online before posting — GES 2025 BECE candidates to review school placement details online before posting — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line