ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Manchester United knocked out of EFL Cup by Grimsby Town

By Eurosport
Football News Manchester United knocked out of EFL Cup by Grimsby Town
WED, 27 AUG 2025

Manchester United remain without a win this season after crashing out of the Carabao Cup at Grimsby Town in a huge giant-killing upset despite hitting back from 2-0 down to force a penalty shoot-out at a saturated Blundell Park.

The League Two side last faced United in a competitive match in 1948, but did not look out of place against the Premier League visitors in the second-round clash with Charles Vernam (22') and Tyrell Warren (30') giving them a merited 2-0 half-time lead.

United manager Ruben Amorim made a triple change at the break with Matthijs de Ligt, Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo introduced as they tried to avoid an early exit and was it the former Brentford forward Mbeumo who gave them hope with a deflected finish on 75 minutes.

With the clock ticking down and Grimsby clearly tiring, Harry Maguire popped up to force the header into the net on 89 minutes from a Mason Mount corner.

United had the chance to win it 5-4 on penalties after Andre Onana, who was badly at fault after missing a cross as Warren scored his side's second, halted Clarke Oduor's penalty.

But home goalkeeper Christy Pym saved from Matheus Cunha before fellow new United arrival Mbeumo hit the bar trailing 12-11 after slotting his first spot kick.

It was probably a justified victory for the Mariners, who could have been 3-0 ahead with replays suggesting Cameron Gardner was also onside after seeing a goal disallowed on 70 minutes.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Widower sues Graceyard Hospital over wife’s death, demands GH2million damages Widower sues Graceyard Hospital over wife’s death, demands GH₵2million damages

2 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: NDC should’ve maintained 2024 candidate – Baba Jamal Akwatia by-election: NDC should’ve maintained 2024 candidate – Baba Jamal

2 hours ago

Curfew imposed in Bole following deadly chieftaincy clashes Curfew imposed in Bole following deadly chieftaincy clashes

2 hours ago

Ghana seeks Turkish support to upgrade national stadia, construct world-class sports facilities Ghana seeks Turkish support to upgrade national stadia, construct world-class sp...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: I beg you in the name of God, vote for me; Im on my knees’ – Ken Agyapong urges delegates NPP flagbearer race: 'I beg you in the name of God, vote for me; I'm on my knees...

3 hours ago

Bonaboto, Traditional Leaders to stop Bawku conflict spillover in Bolgatanga Bonaboto, Traditional Leaders to stop Bawku conflict spillover in Bolgatanga

3 hours ago

Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award

4 hours ago

Stop playing politics with peoples health and complete Agenda 111 projects — Dr. Kingsley Nyarko slams Mahama Stop playing politics with people's health and complete Agenda 111 projects — Dr...

4 hours ago

NPP demanding GH4million from each presidential aspirant — Addai-Nimoh reveals NPP demanding GH₵4million from each presidential aspirant — Addai-Nimoh reveals

5 hours ago

2025 BECE candidates to review school placement details online before posting — GES 2025 BECE candidates to review school placement details online before posting — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line