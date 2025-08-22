Ghana football is declining, says former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Aryee

Former Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals midfielder Bernard Aryee has expressed concern over what he sees as a sharp decline in the standard of football in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Adom TV, Aryee contrasted the current state of the domestic game with his playing days, when local football was, in his view, “attractive and exciting” and capable of pulling fans to stadiums to watch star players.

"It's honestly tough watching Ghana football these days. These days, you ask yourself, who are you going to the stadium to watch?" he said.

"There is nobody you can pinpoint and say I'm going to watch this player, but in our days, there were a lot of stars you wanted to go to the stadium and watch."

Aryee recalled attending a recent national team match with veteran football administrator Alhaji Hearts, only to find his companion asleep in the stands.

"Football in Ghana is declining and is worrying. Some time ago, I was at the stadium with Alhaji Hearts to watch a national team game, and he was at the stadium sleeping, and I was shocked."

Reflecting on his time at Hearts of Oak, the former Black Stars midfielder stressed the intense competition that once defined the club, saying it drove players to give their best. He believes that drive is largely absent from the current generation.

"When I joined Hearts of Oak, I had to work hard to get a place in the squad because there were quality players in the team, but it's not like today; there is no such attitude among the players."