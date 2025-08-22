ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana football is declining, says former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Aryee

Football News Ghana football is declining, says former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Aryee
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

Former Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals midfielder Bernard Aryee has expressed concern over what he sees as a sharp decline in the standard of football in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Adom TV, Aryee contrasted the current state of the domestic game with his playing days, when local football was, in his view, “attractive and exciting” and capable of pulling fans to stadiums to watch star players.

"It's honestly tough watching Ghana football these days. These days, you ask yourself, who are you going to the stadium to watch?" he said.

"There is nobody you can pinpoint and say I'm going to watch this player, but in our days, there were a lot of stars you wanted to go to the stadium and watch."

Aryee recalled attending a recent national team match with veteran football administrator Alhaji Hearts, only to find his companion asleep in the stands.

"Football in Ghana is declining and is worrying. Some time ago, I was at the stadium with Alhaji Hearts to watch a national team game, and he was at the stadium sleeping, and I was shocked."

Reflecting on his time at Hearts of Oak, the former Black Stars midfielder stressed the intense competition that once defined the club, saying it drove players to give their best. He believes that drive is largely absent from the current generation.

"When I joined Hearts of Oak, I had to work hard to get a place in the squad because there were quality players in the team, but it's not like today; there is no such attitude among the players."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 hours ago

Nana Akwasi Kodua Kuoko II, Kyeremfasohene and Head of Protocol for the Mampong Traditional Council VIDEO: Mampong Kyeremfasohene warns against disrespecting the Golden Stool

11 hours ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene announces burial service dates for late Asantehemaa

12 hours ago

Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition

12 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshua’ PC Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshu...

13 hours ago

Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale

13 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Effutu: GWL to restore water supply tomorrow after Afenyo-Markin's petition

14 hours ago

Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase

14 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Johnson Asiedu Nketia installed as chief warrior of Otublohum state

14 hours ago

REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta

15 hours ago

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Feed students well to pass 2025 WASSCE with good grades — Dr. Osei Adutwum

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line