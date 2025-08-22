The Beautiful Game Returns This Weekend: Premier League, La Liga & Serie A light up your weekend

Prepare yourself for a great football weekend as the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A deliver a feast of football action.

Premier League – Matchday 2: Fireworks and Friction

Matchday 2 in the Premier League cranks up the excitement with a high-voltage clash between Manchester City and Tottenham on Saturday, followed by the emotionally charged Newcastle vs Liverpool showdown on Monday night.

Manchester City will look to assert their title credentials by overpowering a Spurs side still adjusting under its new leadership, while the rest of the weekend offers plenty to watch. Arsenal face Leeds United, West Ham host Chelsea, Brentford meet Aston Villa, and Fulham take on Manchester United. Everton and Brighton kick things off early Sunday, and Crystal Palace meet Nottingham Forest in keenly contested fixtures.

The focus, though, is on Manchester City vs Tottenham, where the former’s attacking depth and precision will test Spurs' defence. And then Newcastle vs Liverpool: the game is overshadowed by turmoil involving Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, who is steadfast in his desire to leave amid Liverpool’s renewed £110 million-plus interest.

Manager Eddie Howe has called for closure, while Anthony Gordon has stepped up in Isak’s absence. With replacement discussions ongoing – including names like Yoane Wissa, Dusan Vlahović, and others – tensions will be high at St James’ Park when Liverpool arrive.

African Player to Watch: Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast/Sunderland)

·Born: 1 January 2002 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

·Nationality: Ivorian

·Position: Winger

·Senior career: FC Nordsjælland (Denmark, 2021 – 2022); Brighton & Hove Albion (England, 2022 – 2025); Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium, 2022 – 2023, loan); Sunderland (England, 2025 – present).

·Career stats: 164 appearances, 39 goals

Simon Adingra, Sunderland’s new £21 million Ivorian winger, is poised to energise the flanks against Burnley. Comfortable on either side, he’ll likely start on the left in Régis Le Bris’s 4-3-3 set-up, offering pace, sharp finishing, and creative threat from wide areas. With Premier League experience from Brighton (60 appearances, 8 goals, 3 assists), he brings top-flight know-how and direct attacking intent. Adingra should stretch Burnley’s defence, supplying service, cutting inside, and supporting forward momentum throughout the match.

Catch Simon in action on Saturday 23 August, 16:00 – Burnley vs Sunderland LIVE on SuperSport Football & SuperSport Africa 2.

La Liga – Matchday 2: New Eras and Old Rivalries

Turning to La Liga, the action continues with Real Betis vs Alavés, Mallorca vs Celta Vigo, Atlético Madrid vs Elche, and Villarreal vs Girona rounding out Matchday 2 beyond the marquee fixtures.

Of these, Levante vs Barcelona is expected to highlight the weekend: Hansi Flick’s Barça will aim to build on an emphatic start to the season against a Levante side that are well-drilled defensively.

But the jewel in the crown is Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso, newly appointed head coach from 1 June, is poised to begin his era with a statement performance. Madrid have fortified the squad with signings including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, but miss several stars through injury and suspension as they head to the unfamiliar terrain of Oviedo. Expect Madrid to control possession and show tactical discipline, while Oviedo will try to rattle them with energy and home support.

African Player to Watch: Kwasi Sibo (Ghana / Real Oviedo)

·Born: 24 January 1998 in Wa, Ghana

·Nationality: Ghanaian

·Position: Midfielder

·Senior career: FC Urartu (Armenia, 2017 – 2018); Watford (England, 2018 – 2021); Skenderbeu Korce (Albania, 2019, loan); UD Ibiza (Spain, 2019 – 2021, loan); Real Betis (Spain, 2021 – 2022, loan); SD Amorebieta (Spain, 2022 – 2024); Real Oviedo (Spain, 2024 – present).

·Career stats: 227 appearances, 9 goals

Kwasi Sibo, Real Oviedo’s industrious central midfielder, is set to anchor the middle of the park in their clash away to Real Madrid. After a standout season that helped secure promotion to La Liga, he will act as the pivot in front of the back line. Sibo’s energy, tactical discipline, and knack for neutralising opposition transitions will be vital against Real Madrid’s pace. Expect him to dictate tempo, shield the defence, and launch counterattacks with precise passes from deep.

Catch him in action on Sunday 24 August, 21:30 – Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid LIVE on SuperSport La Liga & SuperSport Maximo 3.

Serie A – Matchday 1: Fresh Starts and Fierce Battles

In Serie A, Matchday 1 sees Genoa vs Lecce, Roma vs Bologna, AC Milan vs Cremonese, Cagliari vs Fiorentina, Como vs Lazio, Juventus vs Parma, and Atalanta vs Pisa alongside the highlighted fixtures.

Sassuolo vs Napoli is a standout: under Antonio Conte, Napoli start with optimism and adaptability. The Partenopei’s strategy seems directed toward midfield reinforcements; Napoli must find cohesion early as Sassuolo’s flair and attacking balance could pose a threat.

And then there's Inter vs Torino: The Nerazzurri, confident and deep in resources, will aim to seize early control at San Siro on Monday, and look to banish the nightmare end to last season. Torino, as always, will bring resilience and tactical organisation, particularly in set-piece situations. But unless they stifle Inter’s rhythm, the hosts should assert their authority and rack up a strong start.

African Player to Watch: Gabriel Charpentier (Republic of the Congo/Parma)

·Born: 17 May 1999 in Pointe Noire, Republic of the Congo

·Nationality: Congolese

·Position: Forward

·Senior career: Nantes (France, 2018 – 2019); Spartaks Jurmala (Latvia, 2019 – 2020); US Avellino (Italy, 2019 – 2020, loan); Genoa (Italy, 2020 – 2022); Reggina (2020 – 2021, loan); Ascoli (Italy, 2021, loan); Frosinone (Italy, 2021 – 2022, loan); Parma (Italy, 2022- present).

o 107 appearances, 27 goals

Gabriel Charpentier, Parma's forward, is poised to lead the attacking line away at Juventus on Sunday evening. Having played 42 matches and scored five goals since joining the club in August 2022, he brings aerial strength and poacher's instincts to spearhead the frontline. With Parma expected to lean on a compact, reactive strategy against Juve's firepower, Charpentier's timing in the box and hold-up play will be key – providing a focal point for counterattacks, pressing the back line, and looking to convert limited chances when they arise.

Premier League, Matchday 2

Friday 22 August

·21:00: West Ham United v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Saturday 23 August

·13:30: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

·16:00: AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Action

·16:00: Burnley v Sunderland – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Africa 2

·16:00: Brentford v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

·18:30: Arsenal v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 24 August

·15:00: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 1

·15:00: Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

·17:30: Fulham v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 25 August

·21:00: Newcastle United v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

La Liga, Matchday 2

Friday 22 August

·21:30: Real Betis v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 23 August

·17:00: Mallorca v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·19:30: Atletico Madrid v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·21:30: Levante v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 24 August

·17:00: Osasuna v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·19:30: Real Sociedad v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

·19:30: Villarreal v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·21:30: Real Oviedo v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 25 August

·19:30: Athletic Club v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·21:30: Sevilla v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Serie A, Matchday 1

Saturday 23 August

·18:30: Genoa v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

·18:30: Sassuolo v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·20:45: Roma v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

·20:45: AC Milan v Cremonese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 24 August

·18:30: Cagliari v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·18:30: Como v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Africa

·20:45: Juventus v Parma – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·20:45: Atalanta v Pisa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Action

Monday 25 August

·18:30: Udinese v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 360

·20:45: Inter Milan v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

This Season, Every Match Matters

