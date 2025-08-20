Hearts of Oak sign Nations FC midfielder Abdul Karim on a two-year deal

Hearts of Oak have confirmed the signing of the midfielder Abdul Karim ahead of the new football season.

The 22-year-old joined the Phobian Club from fellow Premier League side Nations FC.

Karim has signed a two-year contract after passing his mandatory medical examinations.

The dynamic midfielder featured in 19 matches in the Ghana Premier League last season, showcasing his ball-winning ability, energy, and composure in possession.

He also earned a call-up to the Black Galaxies during the CHAN qualifiers, though Ghana ultimately missed out on qualification.

Karim becomes the fifth signing for Hearts of Oak following the arrival of Frank Duku, Prince Kwabena Owusu, Ali Mohammed, and Baba Amadu.

With Hearts of Oak expected to compete in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, the Rainbow Club will hope to put up an improved performance ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

Didi Dramani and his side will take on Heart of Lions in their opener today, Wednesday, August 20, at the Legon Sports Stadium.