ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 20 Aug 2025 Football Transfers

Hearts of Oak sign Nations FC midfielder Abdul Karim on a two-year deal

Hearts of Oak sign Nations FC midfielder Abdul Karim on a two-year deal

Hearts of Oak have confirmed the signing of the midfielder Abdul Karim ahead of the new football season.

The 22-year-old joined the Phobian Club from fellow Premier League side Nations FC.

Karim has signed a two-year contract after passing his mandatory medical examinations.

The dynamic midfielder featured in 19 matches in the Ghana Premier League last season, showcasing his ball-winning ability, energy, and composure in possession.

He also earned a call-up to the Black Galaxies during the CHAN qualifiers, though Ghana ultimately missed out on qualification.

Karim becomes the fifth signing for Hearts of Oak following the arrival of Frank Duku, Prince Kwabena Owusu, Ali Mohammed, and Baba Amadu.

With Hearts of Oak expected to compete in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, the Rainbow Club will hope to put up an improved performance ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

Didi Dramani and his side will take on Heart of Lions in their opener today, Wednesday, August 20, at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Ghana will remove capital minimum requirement for foreign investors — Mahama

2 hours ago

Dormahenes unprovoked attacks on Asantehene likely to cause major tribal war in Ghana — Dr. Kwarteng Dormahene's unprovoked attacks on Asantehene likely to cause major tribal war in...

2 hours ago

Former Offinso South MP wants President Mahama to Justify pardon for 998 prisoners Former Offinso South MP wants President Mahama to Justify pardon for 998 prisone...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Debt obligations will be honoured fully and on time — Gov’t after releasing GH¢9...

2 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah Nominations for Tamale Central by-election to open on September 8; filing fee pe...

2 hours ago

KMA intensifies decongestion exercise ahead of Asantehemaas one week observation KMA intensifies decongestion exercise ahead of Asantehemaa's one week observatio...

2 hours ago

Ameyaw-Akumfi backs GTEC’s crackdown on fake degrees and honorary titles Ameyaw-Akumfi backs GTEC’s crackdown on fake degrees and honorary titles

2 hours ago

Tamale Central by-election to be held on September 30 — EC Tamale Central by-election to be held on September 30 — EC

2 hours ago

Prof. Isaac Boadi, Executive Director of IERPP and Dean of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at UPSA BoG injected $4.4 billion to artificially stabilise the cedi — Prof Isaac Boadi

19 hours ago

Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer ‘NDC is committed to the peace plan for Akwatia by-election’ — Rashid Tanko

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line