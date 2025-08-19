2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I am motivated to play for Ghana - Elisha Owusu

AJ Auxerre midfielder Elisha Owusu has declared his readiness to return to the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Owusu made his debut for the Black Stars against Nigeria during the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

However, the promising midfielder has failed to maintain his place in the team due to injuries.

With the Black Stars set to resume their qualifiers in September, Owusu is now pushing to make a return to the team.

“I’m so motivated to play for Ghana,” he told Flashscore.com .

“To be in the team means a lot. I’ll do my maximum, my best to be in the team, and we’ll let the coach decide," he added.

Ghana will travel to play Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4 before hosting Mali on September 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium, all in the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars, after six games played, sit at the top of Group I with 15 points and will aim to solidify their stay at the summit next month as they seek to secure fifth qualification to play at the Mundial.