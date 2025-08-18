ModernGhana logo
OFFICIAL: George Boateng appointed head coach of Belgian side RAEC Mons

MON, 18 AUG 2025

Former Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng has been named the new head coach of Belgian third-tier club RAEC Mons, signing a three-year deal to succeed Emilio Ferrera.

The 49-year-old Dutch international, who holds a UEFA Pro License, had been without a club since leaving English Championship side Coventry City in November 2024, following Frank Lampard’s appointment as head coach.

Boateng’s coaching résumé includes a notable stint with the Ghana national team, where he served as assistant coach during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

His tenure ended after the Ghana Football Association dissolved the senior national team’s technical staff following a disappointing campaign.

A former midfielder, Boateng retired from professional football in 2013 after playing for several English clubs, including Coventry City, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Hull City, and Nottingham Forest.

His coaching experience also includes a head coach role at Malaysian side Kelantan and leading Aston Villa’s U-23 squad.

